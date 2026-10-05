Migration and housing crisis send Spaniards out on the streets

Spain has carried out a major police operation in Ceuta, as tens of thousands of people took to the streets in various cities over the housing crisis. The two issues developed simultaneously over the weekend and put Pedro Sánchez's government under intense public and political pressure.

Over 1,100 migrants removed from Ceuta beach

More than 350 Spanish police officers, backed by armoured vehicles, launched an operation on the beach of “El Trampoline“, where makeshift camps had been set up. The migrants were transported by bus to the “El Tarajal“ checkpoint on the border with Morocco.

There they were offered two options - to provide their personal data and be accommodated in state centers or to return voluntarily to Morocco without registration. In the earlier hours of the operation, the BNR reported that nearly 600 people had chosen the second option. Later, police sources, quoted by “Cadena SER“, indicated around 900 voluntary returns.

The Minister of Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres, announced that a total of over 1,100 migrants had been moved from the beach to regulated places. “The operation ended successfully and without incident, with more than 1,100 migrants being moved from the beach “El Trampoline“ in regulated places“, said Torres.

Minors were also found at the scene, who were taken to the police station before being transferred to reception centers. Spanish authorities expect new actions until the beach is completely cleared. The difference between the reported numbers is due to the fact that some data cover all relocated migrants, while others - only those who returned to Morocco.

Housing protests spread to dozens of Spanish cities

In parallel with the operation in Ceuta, tens of thousands of Spaniards protested against housing policy. Demonstrations were held in Madrid, Valencia, Bilbao, Oviedo, Almeria, Badajoz, Salamanca and other cities.

In Madrid, over 70,000 people gathered at the “Cibeles“ square, according to data cited by the Bulgarian National Radio. Protesters are demanding permanent leases, a ban on forced evictions and restrictions on investment funds buying homes.

In Valencia, the protest ended with clashes near the Palace of Arts, where a forum on real estate investments was being held. According to the EFE news agency, five people were arrested for throwing barricades, stones and fireworks, and nine police officers were injured. The detainees are expected to appear in court on October 5.

Around 100 tents have been set up in front of the Valencia city hall. Organizers are also preparing a nationwide strike over the lack of affordable housing.

Pressure on the government is increasing

The dissatisfaction has grown after parliament rejected two government decrees aimed at protecting economically vulnerable tenants and limiting forced evictions.

Against this backdrop, Pedro Sánchez must decide whether to extend his cabinet's mandate or call early elections. “El Pais“ quotes representatives of the ruling Socialist Party as saying that the most likely option is a vote on November 29, but at this point the prime minister's decision has not yet been announced.

Sources: BNR, Cadena SER, El Pais