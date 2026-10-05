Banderol strike on Kharkiv: one dead, 8 injured

One person was killed and eight were injured in a Russian strike with Banderol ammunition in the Industrial District of Kharkiv. The attack took place on the evening of October 4, according to the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, and the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov.

“Three “Banderol“ were hit, according to preliminary data, near residential buildings. Unfortunately, one person died. In addition, eight people were injured, one of whom is in very serious condition,“ said Terekhov. According to him, windows were broken in five multi-storey residential buildings and roofs were damaged.

Initially, Sinegubov reported a strike on a multi-family residential building. Later, Terekhov indicated that, according to more detailed information from the Situation Center, it was a double strike with “Banderoli“. He also reported about about ten damaged residential buildings, burning cars and an administrative building.

The head of the Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine Viktor Zabashta reported that three of the injured were hospitalized. Among the injured was a police officer. The information was quoted by “Novosti.LIVE“.

The deceased man was traveling in the car with a woman and a Spitz dog. The woman survived and is in intensive care. The dog was removed from the car and handed over to the Center for Animal Care. According to preliminary data, he has no injuries, but is in a state of shock, said the director of the city's emergency department, Bogdan Gladkich.

The search and rescue operation continues, and municipal services are working to repair the damage.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Suspilne Kharkiv, Novosti.LIVE