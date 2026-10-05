US withdraws B-1s from Fairford air base after terror plot

The US has withdrawn all its bombers from the British air base “Fairford“ after the site became the target of an alleged terror plot last weekend. All B-1 aircraft stationed there have returned to American bases, the Bulgarian National Radio reported, citing the “Daily Telegraph“ and “Wall Street Journal“.

The “Fairford“ base has been used by US forces to carry out strikes on Iran. US officials told the Wall Street Journal that the decision to withdraw was prompted by security concerns over suspected terrorist plots against the site.

Six arrested in Britain

British counter-terrorism services are investigating whether Iran was behind the plot. Five British citizens and a man with dual British-Iranian citizenship have been arrested in the case. The detainees were suspected of terrorism and explosives offences.

All six were later released on bail. This does not mean that all suspicions have been dropped against them, but there is currently no announcement of charges or a court decision in the case.

The Pentagon confirmed the return of the planes

A Pentagon representative told the “Daily Telegraph“:

“While operational security requirements do not allow the military to confirm the movement of American resources and forces in real time, they can now confirm that all American bombers stationed at “Fairford“ have returned to their bases in the United States.“

The British Ministry of Defense has not commented on the withdrawal. It has not been announced when American bombers may be returned to the base.

Sources: BNR, Daily Telegraph, Wall Street Journal