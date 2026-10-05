White House monitoring suspected plague case in Russia

The White House is monitoring reports of a suspected plague case and related quarantine measures in Russia. The case is in the Irkutsk region, where health authorities have taken precautionary measures after the death of an employee at a plague research institute.

A representative of the administration of President Donald Trump told Axios that US authorities are “aware of the events, monitoring the situation and assessing possible actions“. There is currently no confirmation from Russian health authorities that the deceased was infected with the plague.

The employee died after severe pneumonia

According to information cited by Axios, on September 25, 28-year-old Darya Shipilova broke a test tube with the causative agent of pneumonic plague. She worked at a research institute for combating the disease in the Irkutsk region.

On September 29, Shipilova was admitted to a hospital with symptoms of severe pneumonia. She died on the night between October 1 and 2. Local Russian media suggested that the cause may have been pneumonic plague, but the diagnosis has not been confirmed by health authorities.

Almost 200 people are under observation

After Shipilova's death, authorities have quarantined several medical facilities in the region. Nearly 200 people who had contact with her have been placed under medical observation.

Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev said that those under observation showed no signs of illness and their tests were negative. The Russian Health Ministry said that Shipilova had been suffering from “pneumonia of unknown etiology” and that subsequent tests did not reveal any microorganisms related to her work. According to the ministry, the epidemiological situation in the region remains stable.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines plague as a potentially life-threatening bacterial disease that can be cured with antibiotics if treated promptly.

Sources: Axios, Ukrainska Pravda