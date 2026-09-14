Moscow welcomed US President Donald Trump's call for Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian diesel facilities, while saying that the turmoil in global energy markets is mainly due to the conflict in the Persian Gulf region, Reuters reports.

Yesterday, Trump called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stop attacks on Russian diesel infrastructure, warning that the strikes are leading to fuel shortages that are "harming the world."

A wave of Ukrainian long-range drone attacks on oil refineries in Russia in recent months has reduced fuel production in the country and led to shortages, including gasoline, in various regions.

Ukraine claims that by attacking Russian refineries, it is trying to increase the price Moscow pays for its continued invasion of Ukraine.

"Any call on the Kiev regime to stop attacks on civilian economic infrastructure can only be welcomed", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

A number of Russian regions are facing gasoline shortages, and the fuel shortage is affecting public morale on the eve of parliamentary elections scheduled for September 18-20.

Peskov also pointed out that the situation on global energy markets is deteriorating mainly due to "instability and new escalations in the Persian Gulf region", adding that the ban on diesel fuel exports should help strengthen Russia's domestic market.