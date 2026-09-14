German intelligence report warns of growing threat from Russian and Chinese espionage in the country

The German military counterintelligence service, known as MAD, has warned of a growing threat from hybrid attacks and the use of recruited undercover agents, saying that Germany is a “priority target of Russian intelligence“, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

In its annual report, published today, the service cited Germany's geostrategic position in Europe and NATO, the expansion of the Bundeswehr and the introduction of new weapons systems as reasons for the increased interest from Russian intelligence.

“The threat of hybrid attacks in Germany continues to grow“, MAD said. These include cyberattacks, drone attacks, attempts at political influence and sabotage targeting transport, energy infrastructure and telecommunications.

The service said that the potential threat of sabotage by low-level agents had also increased significantly. The report did not provide comparative figures, as this could give adversaries information to use against Germany.

It noted that Russian embassies and semi-state organizations serve as a cover for Russian intelligence activities. News agencies were also mentioned.

The MAD also expressed concern about the travel of German military personnel abroad. The report stated that some military personnel had traveled to Russia and Belarus, often to visit relatives.

During these trips, they came under the attention of the relevant intelligence services. “This makes them particularly vulnerable to blackmail and threats from security forces there“.

As for China, the report noted that at least some of the surveillance of military infrastructure, including drone overflights of Bundeswehr facilities and intrusions into Bundeswehr property, can be attributed to Chinese intelligence services. They also use the Chinese diaspora for intelligence purposes.