US tightens noose around Russia with new sanctions

The US government has launched a new, large-scale coordinated offensive to isolate Moscow economically. President Donald Trump's administration and Congress have launched two parallel sanctions mechanisms targeting Russia's financial sector and the Kremlin's international trade. [1, 2, 3, 4]

The strike against VTB and the “anti-Iran“ list

The US Treasury Department has officially imposed new sanctions on the second largest Russian bank – VTB Bank. The financial institution has been blacklisted for participating in schemes to circumvent sanctions against Tehran. According to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), over the past year VTB has established close correspondent relationships with sanctioned Iranian banks. Through them, transactions worth billions of dollars were facilitated, including the unfreezing of Iranian assets and the creation of a payment system in rubles and rials. [1, 2, 3, 4]

The action takes place within the framework of the American initiative „Operation Economic Outcast“, led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant. VTB's new status dramatically increases the risk of so-called „secondary sanctions“ for international partners from third countries (such as China and India) that continue to operate with the Russian bank. [1, 2]

Green light for new law in Congress

At the same time, on Capitol Hill, the House Rules Committee moved forward with the key bill “Lindsey Graham Russia and Iran Sanctions Act of 2026“. The text already passed the Senate by an overwhelming majority (86-11 votes) late last month