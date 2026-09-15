Kim Jong-un: DPRK and Russia are strengthening their alliance

The leader of the DPRK Kim Jong Un announced that in the face of a complex international environment and "harsh historical changes", Pyongyang and Moscow are purposefully strengthening their trust and cohesion. To 4:46 a.m. Bulgarian time on September 15, 2026, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released the full text of his official message to Russian President Vladimir Putin. [1, 2]

„Holy War“ and Comprehensive Partnership

The telegram sent is an official response to Putin's congratulatory address on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the founding of North Korea, celebrated on September 9. In his letter, Kim Jong-un expresses full confidence in Russia's categorical victory in its current struggle, which he openly calls “a holy war to protect the country's security interests and international justice“. According to analysts, with this formulation, Pyongyang expresses its unreserved support for Russia's military actions in Ukraine. [1, 2, 3, 4]

The North Korean leader emphasized that his government's will to expand and deepen cooperation with the Russian Federation in all areas remains “unwavering and without doubt“. Relations between the two countries continue to develop at a rapid pace on the basis of the agreements concluded in June 2024. A Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, which also includes a clause for mutual military assistance in the event of an attack. [1, 2, 3]

International concern

The growing rapprochement between Moscow and Pyongyang continues to provoke sharp reactions in the West and increase diplomatic tensions in Asia. Over the past two years, military and economic interaction between them has reached unprecedented levels, including increased exchange of high-ranking delegations, ammunition supplies, and the opening of the first land road bridge across the Tumanna River on the border between the two countries. [1, 2 href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/natashalindstaedt/2026/09/13/china-is-worried-about-russias-growing-ties-with-north-korea/">3, 4, 5]

Meanwhile, intelligence reports suggest that in return for support, Pyongyang is receiving access to critical Russian technology from Moscow, including in the areas of air defense, drones and nuclear submarine reactors, which is causing growing concern even in neighboring China. [1, 2]