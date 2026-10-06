Netherlands to help Ukraine with maintenance and ammunition for F-16

The Netherlands will help Ukraine with maintenance, spare parts and ammunition for F-16 fighters. The goal is to strengthen Ukrainian air defense against the backdrop of massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, RBC-Ukraine reports, citing a post by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jeten on the X social network, Focus reports.

During a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Jeten agreed that Ukrainian F-16s are experiencing a shortage of maintenance, spare parts and ammunition. The Dutch Prime Minister has assured that his country will help meet these needs.

“Further strengthening of Ukraine's air defense is literally a matter of life and death“, emphasizes Jeten.

According to the Dutch Prime Minister “Russia is increasing its aggression, which became clear again last weekend, in particular during the strikes on Kiev“. He is convinced that Moscow is deliberately striking civilian targets and energy infrastructure in order to make Ukrainian cities uninhabitable and destroy the economy in the winter.

“We cannot allow this“, writes Jeten.

He adds that the Netherlands, together with its partners, is closely monitoring Russia's provocations against other countries.

Maintaining the F-16 remains a serious challenge for Ukraine. In an interview with the “Financial Times“ Volodymyr Zelensky said that these fighters successfully shoot down new Russian jet drones, but approximately half of the aircraft remain for a long time under repair in Europe.

Part of the costs of this maintenance were borne by the United States. Washington has concluded a contract for the repair and maintenance of Ukrainian F-16s in Belgium, which will be in force until 2029.