Bomb threat evacuates 142 people from plane in Turkey, no explosive device found

A bomb alert on board a plane traveling from Ankara to Sanliurfa led to the evacuation of 136 passengers and the six-member crew. However, no explosive device was found during the subsequent thorough search of the plane, Turkish state television TRT Haber reported, Vesti.bg reports.

The plane of the Turkish airline AJet took off from Ankara at 19:00. The bomb alert was submitted via a note that was found by the crew on board.

At 20:05, the plane landed at “GAP“ Airport in Sanliurfa. The area around the aircraft was immediately cordoned off, and multiple police teams were dispatched to the scene.

Passengers and crew members were evacuated, after which a detailed inspection of the plane began under heightened security measures.

After the search was completed, the governor of Şanlıurfa, Hasan Şuldak, announced that no explosive device was found on board.

“The search of the plane for an explosive device has been completed. Nothing unusual was found“, Şuldak said, as quoted by TRT Haber.

According to him, after the analysis, “GAP“ airport is open for flights again.