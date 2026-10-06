The President of North Macedonia did not respond to the letter of Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova, related to Iva Mihaylova, in order to protect the trust between them as presidents and when they meet to tell her that she respects the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary in the country and will not interfere in the work of the court, Gordana Siljanovska said in an interview with Sitel TV, BTA reported.

A case is being conducted against Iva Mihaylova from Kochani, who has dual citizenship - Bulgarian and North Macedonian, for participating in a car accident in which a person died. She is accused of a serious crime related to road safety in North Macedonia. The accident, in which several people, including herself, were injured, occurred in early October 2025. Iva Mihaylova's documents were confiscated after the accident, which does not allow her to receive treatment in Bulgaria - one of the countries where this is possible due to the specific nature of her spinal injuries.

A decision of the Court of Appeal in Štip on August 20 confirmed the decision of the Basic Court - Kočani, which denied Iva Mihaylova the opportunity to receive the necessary treatment in Bulgaria. The decision was made despite the conclusions provided by a competent health institution in North Macedonia on the severity of her condition, the treatment prescribed to her and the fact that it could not be provided in the country.

"I wrote a letter to President Gordana Siljanovska, offering two options - a council of Bulgarian doctors to see how the girl would be treated from now on, or to treat her there. In this letter, I asked her as a person and as a woman to help this 23-year-old girl not to become disabled," Yotova said on August 22, specifying that so far there has been no response to her letter to Silyanovska.

„I will not allow myself to interfere in the work of the court, because I believe in the independence of the judiciary, I also believe in our healthcare. When we were in Sofia (in June 2026 to participate in the South East European Cooperation Process summit), my colleague Timcho Mucunski (Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia) said that we are open to your (Bulgarian) doctors, just as court sessions are open to the public, you can safely come with a team and our doctors, to possibly solve this problem”, said Siljanovska in an interview on TV Sitel.

She indicated that she is ready to discuss the problems for which she is responsible, but will not interfere in the judicial system in North Macedonia.