Tanker catches fire near Sochi, beaches in Sirius closed

A tanker caught fire in the Black Sea near the Russian city of Sochi, Reuters and TASS reported, citing the local administration. Due to the incident, beaches in the Sirius federal territory have been temporarily closed.

The fire broke out in the waters near Sochi, and local media have published video footage of a burning vessel. According to TASS, the fire was visible from the area opposite the central part of the city.

„A tanker caught fire in the Black Sea. To ensure the safety of citizens, the beaches of Sirius will remain temporarily closed. "We are constantly monitoring the state of water and air together with Roshydromet," said Dmitry Plyshkin, head of the administration of the Sirius Federal Territory.

The cause of the fire has not been specified

Local authorities have not yet announced what caused the fire on board the tanker. Reuters specifies that there is currently no official statement on the cause of the incident.

The closure of the beaches is a temporary measure introduced due to the proximity of the fire to the coast. In parallel, the state of sea water and air quality in the area are being monitored.

Sources: dariknews.bg