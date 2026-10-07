EU prepares sanctions for Russian elections in occupied territories

The European Union is preparing sanctions against the individuals who organized the Russian elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as against the candidates who participated on behalf of Russia. This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kalas during a debate in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

According to her, the measures are still being prepared, and no specific list of the affected individuals or a date for their adoption has been announced. Kalas said that the European Union is calling on other countries to take similar actions.

Kalas described the Russian elections as a “special election operation“ and said that the only anti-war party in the country was not allowed to participate. She said that through the elections in the occupied regions, Moscow is trying to impose the thesis that they are already part of Russia.

„This will not work. Crimea, Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk and Zaporizhia are part of Ukraine“, said Kaia Kalas.

According to the MEP from the Socialists, Alessandra Moretti, many voters were unable to vote because they were intimidated or forced to leave the country. She said that the result of the elections was prepared in advance.

Calls for a tougher response

The MEP from the „Renew Europe“ Bernard Guetta called on the EU to take more active action against Russia. He proposed the creation of a pan-European radio station, the Voice of Europe, which would reach Russian citizens directly and refute the Kremlin's claims.

Geta also said that the EU should disclose information about the wealth accumulated by Vladimir Putin. In his speech, he also proposed actions against the Russian information infrastructure, including disruption of communications and attacks on television channels.

The confirmed decision so far is the political preparation of sanctions. The next step is to identify specific individuals and make an official decision to include them on the sanctions list.

Sources: bnrnews.bg