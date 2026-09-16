A series of personnel changes at the top of power in Kiev and shocking revelations about the head of state's security are marking the political situation in Ukraine. To Current time on September 16, 2026, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced sweeping moves to strengthen defense, while the justice system launched a frantic search for a new prosecutor general following a corruption scandal. [1, 2]

Attempted assassination: Russia targeted Zelensky's plane in Moldova

President Volodymyr Zelensky has blown up the media space with the admission that in recent weeks Russian forces twice attempted to attack his presidential plane using drones. Both incidents took place in neighboring Moldova while the plane was operating through Chisinau airport. [1, 2]

“My presidential plane was in Moldova, so they attacked Moldova. When we were returning home, again through Chisinau, they did exactly the same“, Zelensky told international media. The first case became public after a statement by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, who revealed that on September 8, the Ukrainian leader's plane narrowly missed a collision with a drone while taking off for Oslo. According to Zelensky, these attacks are part of a deliberate Russian strategy to intimidate foreign leaders. [1 href="https://focus.ua/voennye-novosti/767859-atak-dronov-na-samolet-zelenskogo-bylo-dve-novye-podrobnosti">2, 3]

Alexei Kovalenko takes over the Liaison Troops and cybersecurity

Amid the ongoing cyberwar and coordination on the front, with official decree No. 931/2026, the head of state appointed Brigadier General Alexey Kovalenko as permanent commander-in-chief of the ASU Communications and Cybersecurity Troops. [1, 2]

Kovalenko, who has been acting as commander since 2023, is the former head of the prestigious Military Institute of Telecommunications and Informatization "Heroes of Krut". This specialized branch of the military is directly responsible for the functioning of combat control systems, military communications, as well as for protecting the army's critical digital infrastructure against massive Russian hacking offensives. [1, 2, 3]

Who will be the new Prosecutor General of Ukraine?

After Zelensky officially signed the decree on the dismissal of the previous Prosecutor General yesterday Ruslan Kravchenko (removed due to an investigation by NABU and SAP for taking bribes from illegal call centers), the names of the main favorites for the post emerged in Kiev. [1, 2]

According to internal sources in political circles, the Office of the President has narrowed the field to a few main candidates: [1, 2]

Антон Ковальски – настоящ ръководител на Хмелницката областна прокуратура, сочен от експертите за най-вероятния нов титуляр на поста.

Валерий Прихожанов – прокурор на Днепропетровска област.

Алексей Хоменко – заместник на уволнения Кравченко, който временно поема управлението на ведомството до официалния избор.

Като алтернативни варианти се обсъждат и имената на бившия заместник-главен прокурор Гюндуз Мамедов, както и на прокурора и бивш зам.-шеф на СБУ Виктор Трепак. [ 1, 2, 3]

Новата кандидатура трябва да бъде внесена от президента и гласувана по спешност в Световната Рада на Украйна през следващите дни