Washington's military campaign in the Middle East is dealing a heavy and unprecedented blow to the US defense budget and arsenals. To current time on September 16, 2026, official reports from Capitol Hill have revealed that direct US military action against Iran has cost taxpayers a staggering $38 billion in just the first five months of the fighting. Against this backdrop, President Donald Trump's administration is urgently preparing a record arms deal with Tel Aviv, despite official Pentagon warnings of a dangerous shortage of ammunition. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Congress' Bill: Up to $3 Billion a Month

According to a new large-scale study by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the $38 billion figure reflects direct spending through August 1, 2026. It includes funds to replace spent expensive missiles, increase aviation flight hours, and a serious increase in fuel costs. The Pentagon Inspector General's report also declassified for the first time the actual losses of front-line equipment, including four F-15E fighters, one “invisible” fifth generation aircraft F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and 30 MQ-9 heavy drones. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Experts warn that each additional month of hostilities will cost the budget between 2 and 3 billion dollars. What's more, due to the blockade and disruption of supplies through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the conflict will add about 0.5 percentage points to overall inflation in the United States by the beginning of next year. The most serious problem, however, is the complete depletion of the Patriot interceptor missile stockpile, and it will take at least 5 years to restore the arsenals. [1, 2, 3]

The massive package for Israel: 40,000 heavy aerial bombs

Despite the logistics crisis, the White House is determined to fully ensure its closest ally in the region in preparing the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) for the next phase of the conflict. The Trump administration has already informally informed Congress of the planned sale of weapons to Israel worth a total of $2.8 billion. [1, 2]