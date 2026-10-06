Rubio: Iceland is a key security outpost amid rising tensions

Iceland is a “key security outpost” amid rising tensions in the region, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during his visit to the North Atlantic island nation, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

At a press conference, Rubio emphasized the importance of Iceland to the US armed forces and joint security efforts in the region.

“Iceland has enabled the US armed forces to demonstrate strength and, through joint cooperation using your territory, airspace and waters, has provided us with a key outpost to monitor covert activities and to deter adversaries from entering your sovereign territory and that of our mutual allies“, said the US Secretary of State.

He considered it important for the United States and Iceland to continue developing their security cooperation. Rubio also indicated that Washington is open to a closer military partnership with Reykjavik.

He said the threats to the region were not limited to military risks, but also included economic pressure.

At the same time, Rubio downplayed the possibility of the United States concluding new free trade agreements in the foreseeable future. Asked about a possible trade agreement with Iceland, he said that “the era of free trade agreements is probably not going to continue in the foreseeable future“.

“I mean not only with Iceland, but in general, in a broader sense“, Rubio said, quoted by Reuters.

For his part, Iceland's Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir said that the country maintains very good relations with the United States and is willing to continue to develop them.