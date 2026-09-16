Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov did not rule out the possibility of Serbia hosting negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end the war, the Serbian edition of the regional television channel En1 reported, citing the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, BTA reports.

"Any platform for negotiations on Ukraine, including Serbia, can be considered if it is acceptable to the participants," Lavrov said in Yekaterinburg in response to a question about whether Serbia could be a place for negotiations.

Lavrov said that Russia is ready for both bilateral and trilateral negotiations to settle the conflict. According to him, Moscow has not terminated any of the negotiation processes that have been started so far on its own initiative.

He cited as examples the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus and Turkey in 2022, the subsequent bilateral talks in Geneva and the trilateral negotiations with American participation in Abu Dhabi. According to Lavrov, all these processes were terminated not on Russia's initiative.

Lavrov made the statement within the framework of the International Youth Festival in Yekaterinburg, which is being held from September 11 to 17 with the participation of about 10,000 young people from 191 countries, En1 notes.

The commander of the Chechen special forces “Akhmat“ Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov announced that Major General Anton Grunis, holder of the title “Hero of Russia“, who was the commander of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the “South“ Army Group, was killed, TASS reported.

“One of the most respected generals of the special military operation by me, a man whose principles were unshakable, a true man, a true officer and a great patriot, commander of the 4th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade, Guards Major General Anton Grunis “Grozny“, to our deep regret, left this world. He left as a hero who fulfilled his sacred duty! I express my sincere condolences to Anton's relatives and friends!“, Alaudinov wrote on the social platform Max.

The title “Hero of Russia“ was awarded to Grunys on August 28 of this year.

Soldiers from the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade commanded by Grunys participated in the capture of the eastern Ukrainian town of Konstantinovka. On July 3, 2026, Grunys reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the complete capture of the Ukrainian town of Konstantinovka in Donetsk Oblast.

The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert “Madyar” Brovdy, stated, quoted by Ukrinform, that Grunys was killed on September 12. Grunys is the seventh confirmed commander at the brigade, division or army level eliminated by the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, the Ukrainian media added.