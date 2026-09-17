Geopolitical pressure on the Kremlin reaches new heights. The US House of Representatives has approved the historic “Graham“ bill to tighten sanctions against the Russian Federation. The initiative, named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham, gives extraordinary powers to the White House. President Donald Trump will now have the right to impose up to 100% tariffs on countries that buy Russian energy sources or help Moscow circumvent international restrictions. The document, supported by a bipartisan majority, goes to the head of state for final signature, the world media reported in its analysis Ukrainskaya pravda (source: pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/09/17/8053811/).

In parallel with the processes in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a serious diplomatic offensive across the ocean. “We are preparing meetings with partners in the United States of America“, Zelensky said in his official address. The talks will focus on peace, critical energy infrastructure, food security and the provision of new weapons packages and air defense systems, the international publication confirms European Justice (source: eurointegration.com.ua/rus/news/2026/09/16/7245657/).

Brussels retaliates with record sanctions list of 1,576 items

Europe is also taking an unprecedented step. EU ambassadors were presented with a draft of large-scale individual restrictions aimed at the Russian military-industrial complex. The new list includes a record 1576 positions – individuals and legal entities supporting the aggressive war in Ukraine. According to data published by the European Bureau of UA.NEWS (source: ua.news/ru/world/poslam-es-predstavili-proiekt-novikh-sanktsii-proti-rosiyi-iz-1576-pozitsiiami), this is the largest expansion of the sanctions regime since the beginning of the conflict in 2014 to date.

Retribution for deported Ukrainian children

A key focus of the new European measures is the protection of human rights. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced that The EU is preparing targeted sanctions against 27 Russian individuals and organizations directly involved in the deportation and indoctrination of Ukrainian children. In a statement quoted by the agency Interfax-Ukraine (source: ru.interfax.com.ua/news/general/1205578.html), Sibiga stressed that Kiev's goal is full accountability for everyone involved in these crimes and the safe return of the children home. To date, over 2,500 minors have been successfully returned to their homeland, but the battle on the diplomatic front is still intensifying.