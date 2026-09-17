Massive Russian Attack on Ukraine: Children Wounded and Destruction

Russia Launches Massive Missile and Drone Strike on Ukraine, Hitting Key Cities and Civilian Infrastructure [reuters.com]. In recent hours, the airstrike has covered a large part of the country, and the consequences are severe in several areas.

Injured children in Kiev and Odessa

In Russian strike on Kiev damaged residential buildings and injured civilians, including a child, Reuters reported. Material damage was also reported in the Kiev region due to debris from Russian drones. In the capital, an educational institution building was also seriously damaged.

To the south, in the city of Odessa, as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation, a multi-storey building was damaged. Local authorities confirmed three casualties, including a three-year-old child. Fire and rescue teams continue to work at the scene of the incidents.

Victim in Sumy and fire at the Zelenska Foundation

The situation in North-Eastern Ukraine remains extremely difficult. As a result of airstrikes in Sumy, one person died, and nine other people received injuries of varying severity, writes slovoidilo.ua. Rescue services are clearing debris from destroyed private sector buildings.

Meanwhile, in Kiev, during the massive UAV shelling, a warehouse of the Elena Zelenska Foundation was completely burned down. The organization provided humanitarian aid to hospitals and civilians in the regions most affected by the war.

Pressure on the front: Pokrovskoye direction

In addition to the aerial terror over the cities, Russian forces are also intensifying the ground pressure. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 27 Russian attacks on the Pokrovskoye direction in the last 24 hours alone. Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions under increased artillery and infantry pressure from the occupation forces.