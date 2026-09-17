Market Shakes: Oil Project Curtails

Geopolitical tensions and global legal battles have caused major shakeups in the energy market in recent hours. The Argentine Federal Court has officially ordered a temporary halt to the massive oil project Sea Lion near the disputed Falkland Islands (known in Latin America as the Malvinas Islands). Meanwhile, crude oil prices in China hit an all-time high following the devastating attacks on key pipeline infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Argentina blocks British-Israeli drilling

The ruling by federal judge Mariel Boruto of Argentina's southernmost province of Tierra del Fuego ordered companies to Rockhopper Exploration (United Kingdom) and Navitas Petroleum (Israel) to immediately cease all preparatory and drilling activities in the region. The lawsuit was filed by environmental organizations and veterans of the 1982 war, who warned of irreversible risks of chemical pollution and oil spills in the delicate marine ecosystem.

Although the United Kingdom reacted sharply, stating in an official statement of the British government (gov.uk) that Argentine domestic law has no jurisdiction over the islands, Buenos Aires' move further exacerbates the diplomatic conflict. The current administration of President Javier Milley is already preparing stricter administrative and criminal measures against foreign energy operators in the disputed waters.

Historical oil price record in China

At the same time as the legal crisis in the South Atlantic, the global energy sector shrank under the pressure of events in the Middle East. Oil futures prices and physical supplies in China reached unprecedented historical peaks. The market panic was triggered by a massive strike by Yemeni Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia's strategic East-West Pipeline.

According to the International Energy Agency (iea.org), the attack forced Riyadh to temporarily shut down the facility, which transports about 4-5 million barrels a day, cutting off the Red Sea port of Yanbu, vital to Asian markets. International research agency Kpler (kpler.com) warned that repairing the damage to pumping stations could take weeks, threatening nearly 4% of global crude supply and forcing Chinese refiners to buy alternative grades at record prices.