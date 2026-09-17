The global security architecture is undergoing profound upheavals, triggered by Europe's quest for strategic autonomy, unpredictable US diplomacy and North Korea's hard-line nuclear course.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's new proposals to strengthen the EU's role in defense have reignited an old institutional war with NATO. According to Politico, initiatives to create a “European Security Council“ and an emergency protocol similar to Article 4 of the Alliance's treaty are seen by senior diplomats as a risky duplication of functions. Critics warn that such steps send a signal of NATO's irrelevance without actually increasing the continent's defense capabilities against hybrid threats from Russia.

At the same time, the international community's gaze is focused on Asia, where a key summit is expected. Reuters has revealed that tensions are rising among Washington's regional allies over the expected talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The main concerns in Tokyo and Taipei are related to Trump's "temptation" to soften the US's tough stance on Taiwan in exchange for large-scale economic concessions and trade deals with Beijing. Such a move would drastically change the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region.

Against this backdrop, Pyongyang has categorically closed the door to any negotiations regarding its weapons arsenal. The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un – Kim Yo-jong, made a sharp statement, quoted by the Korean Central News Agency. She called any expectation or international pressure to change the DPRK's nuclear status a "pathetic dream." She said the country's nuclear status was "absolute and irreversible," permanently fixed both physically and legally.