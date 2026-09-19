24 people were detained during riots in The Hague (VIDEO)

Dutch police have detained 24 people during a far-right demonstration on the Malleveld in The Hague, where protesters used violence against police.

During the demonstration, the situation “escalated” and some protesters resorted to violence against the police. They threw fireworks at the police, committed acts of vandalism and wore clothing that hid their faces, despite an agreement between the police and the organizers of the demonstration that this would not be tolerated.

Special police forces and water cannon were deployed to restore public order. The municipal government of The Hague decided to end the demonstration by issuing an emergency order significantly expanding the police’s powers to use force. The police then managed to push the protesters back towards The Hague Central Station.

The 24 people detained during the riots are reportedly suspected of, among other things, disobeying law enforcement and illegally carrying weapons. According to the police, some demonstrators also chanted anti-Semitic slogans and made neo-Nazi gestures. These incidents will be further investigated.

Some journalists covering the protest were attacked by protesters during the demonstration. Police also reported videos circulating on social media showing one journalist falling into the water as the demonstrators were dispersed. The police are currently in contact with the Dutch Union of Journalists and the injured reporter on this matter.

The police stressed that Dutch law enforcement authorities attach great importance to press freedom and the safety of journalists. Increased attention will be paid to investigating cases of violence against media representatives and prosecuting those responsible.