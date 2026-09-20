Sobyanin reported a damaged facility at the Moscow Oil Refinery

A facility on the territory of the Moscow Oil Refinery has been damaged in the ongoing drone attack on Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced. According to him, no one was injured, and emergency services are working on the site.

Sobyanin also wrote that the attack on Moscow continues. The information was disseminated by him on the “Max“ platform.

Earlier in the night, Sobyanin reported on new destroyed drones aimed at Moscow. In separate reports, their number was increased several times, and the media in Russia indicated different total numbers according to the mayor's latest publications. Against this backdrop, Moscow airports have introduced temporary restrictions for flight safety.

The Moscow Oil Refinery is among the sites that have been the subject of reports of damage from drone attacks on the Russian capital, not for the first time. So far, the officially confirmed information is about a damaged site and no casualties, Sobyanin said.

Sources: Gazeta.ru, RBC, Interfax, Moscow City News Agency, Moscow 24