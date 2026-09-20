Support for Ukraine is in Poland's state interest because it helps stop Russian missiles and drones before they reach the borders of the European Union. This was stated by Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamisz during a debate in the Sejm, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing TVN24.

According to him, if Ukraine does not have sufficient air defense and ammunition to shoot down the drones, some of them may fly through Ukrainian territory and reach Poland. Kosyniak-Kamysz linked her remarks to the broader issue of the security of the country and its EU allies.

The remarks come amid new incidents involving Russian drones near the Polish-Ukrainian border. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said a Russian strike drone had crashed near the border in the Lviv region on September 17, and a spokesman for the Polish Armed Forces' Operational Command said the drone likely crashed or was shot down about 4 kilometers from the border. Kosyniak-Kamysz also said Poland was stepping up its air force operations in response to Russian provocations.

This is not the first time Warsaw has tied aid to Kiev to its own security. Polish authorities have repeatedly emphasized that the war in Ukraine has a direct impact on the security of Poland and its NATO allies.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, TVN24