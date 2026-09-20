The co-chair of the “Alternative for Germany“ (AfD) Alice Weidel has called on German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz to draw conclusions after the results of the elections in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

The call comes after the CDU registered a historically weak result in the elections in the province, while the AfD came in first place.

The CDU remains slightly above the parliamentary threshold

According to the initial results, the AfD received 37% of the vote, while the Social Democratic Party (SPD) – 35.5%.

The CDU only collected 5.5%, which is the party's weakest result in a state election since the foundation of the Federal Republic.

„The Left“ received around 7.5% and also entered the regional parliament.

Weidel: Merz must draw his own conclusions

After the announcement of the preliminary results, Alice Weidel said that the chancellor must draw political conclusions from her party's performance.

According to the AfD leader, the result shows dissatisfaction with the federal government's course.

Weidel had already stated during the election campaign that the vote in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania would also have an impact on politics in the federal capital.

Merz described the result as a “disaster“

Friedrich Merz himself has already described the CDU result as “disaster“.

The chancellor said the party must analyze its performance and draw the necessary conclusions. At the same time, he stressed that he intends to continue his work as leader of the CDU and federal chancellor.

Merz also stated that he has no intention of giving up on the government reforms that have been initiated.

AfD wins, but the question of governance remains

AfD's first place does not automatically mean participation in the provincial government.

The other main parties rule out a coalition with the AfD, and 36 seats are needed to form a majority in the 71-seat state parliament.

Thus, after the elections, talks are expected between the remaining parliamentary parties to form a regional government.

Pressure on Merz intensifies

The result in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania comes after the elections in Saxony-Anhalt, where the CDU also suffered a serious decline, and the AfD won with 43.8%.

The series of results has intensified discussions about the course of the CDU and the federal government.

However, Merz says he will remain at the head of the party and the government and continue with the reform program announced by the cabinet.

Sources: Reuters, AP, Euronews, ZDF, Tagesschau