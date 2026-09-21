ICE officer shoots man in Austin

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and wounded a man in Austin, Texas, local authorities said. According to the city government, the victim was hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being shot once in the torso.

According to Austin police, no officers were involved in the operation or the shooting itself. The city police specified that the incident occurred after a traffic stop on the north side of the city.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said he wants the city police to participate in the investigation to ensure it is independent and transparent. Police Chief Lisa Davis said her special investigation unit was on the scene shortly after the incident, but declined to provide further details while the case is still in its early stages.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, did not attend the local authorities' press conference and did not immediately respond to requests for additional information, the Associated Press reported.

The incident also sparked a protest outside the shooting scene, the AP also reported. Local authorities have not yet released any further details about the identity of the man shot or whether the ICE officer has been charged.

Sources: BTA, Associated Press