A series of explosions have rocked the area of Aleppo

A series of explosions have rocked the area of the Syrian city of Aleppo, BTA reported, and at this time there is no confirmed information about the cause of the explosions.

According to BTA, the incident occurred at night, and no official information has been announced about victims, injuries or material damage at the moment.

Syria remains the scene of frequent explosions and armed incidents after years of conflict, with explosions and clashes repeatedly reported in the Aleppo area in recent months. In separate cases, Syrian and international media have reported strikes, blown-up warehouses and incidents with unexploded ordnance, but there is currently no confirmation that the current case is related to any of these.

At this stage, it is also unclear whether this is an attack, a technical incident or an ordnance explosion. Additional information is expected from local authorities or other official sources.

Sources: BTA