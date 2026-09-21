Araghchi leaves for New York for UN General Assembly

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has left for New York to attend the UN General Assembly, Iranian media reported, citing international agencies. According to Reuters and the Associated Press, the trip is part of Tehran's delegation to the high-level session in the United States.

Washington has allowed Iranian representatives to attend the annual meeting of world leaders, despite ongoing tensions between the two countries, US officials said, cited by Reuters and the Associated Press. According to the same sources, the delegation includes Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Araghchi.

The trip comes amid tensions

The news comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, as well as ongoing diplomatic contacts that have been reported by American and international media in recent days. Reuters specified that the Iranian delegation will be allowed to participate in the General Assembly, but with restrictions on movement in the United States.

Earlier this month, American media reported that the United States had approved visas for senior Iranian representatives to participate in the UN forum in New York. Araghchi has already participated in meetings of the UN General Assembly last year, when he commented on upcoming talks and the tension surrounding the Iranian nuclear program.

What has been confirmed

It has been confirmed that Abbas Araghchi has traveled to the United States to participate in the UN General Assembly. It has also been confirmed that American authorities have allowed an Iranian delegation to attend the meeting. Details of the individual meetings that Araghchi may hold in New York have not yet been published.

Sources: Reuters, Associated Press, BTA