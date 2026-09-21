Macron welcomes new chapter in ties with Canada

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the start of a new chapter in relations with Canada after the two countries agreed to deepen their ties, Reuters reported.

The French head of state said bilateral talks were underway between Paris and Ottawa on how Canada could provide greater energy support to Europe.

Energy projects are at the center of the talks

Macron said Canadian liquefied natural gas projects could help Europe and open up new opportunities between the two countries. According to him, concrete discussions have already begun with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The meeting between Macron and Carney took place in Saint-Pierre, as the Canadian prime minister was there as part of a symbolic visit to the French overseas territory of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon.

The new talks come against the backdrop of increased demand in Europe for additional energy supplies and attempts by France and Canada to expand their cooperation beyond traditional political and diplomatic contacts.

Sources: BTA, Reuters