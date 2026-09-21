"United Russia leads with nearly 58% after more than half of the protocols counted

The vote counting continues in Russia after the three-day vote for the State Duma. According to the latest published data from the Central Election Commission, “United Russia“ received 57.88% of the votes with 58.42% of the protocols processed.

In second place is the Communist Party with 13.81%, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party with 8.67%. “New People“ received 7.84%, and “A Just Russia – For the Truth“ 5.10%.

Five parties are above the five percent barrier

According to the current count, five political formations have passed the threshold for representation in the State Duma.

In addition to „United Russia“, these are the Communist Party, the Liberal Democratic Party, „New People“ and „A Just Russia - For the Truth“.

Below the barrier remain the Party of Pensioners with 2.16%, the „Greens“ with 1.03%, the „Communists of Russia“ with 0.89%, „Motherland“ with 0.68% and the Party of Direct Democracy with 0.32%.

„United Russia“ also leads in single-mandate districts

The State Duma elections are held under a mixed system. Half of the 450 seats are allocated by party lists, and the remaining 225 - in single-mandate districts.

According to the latest data, „United Russia“ candidates are leading in 201 out of 225 single-mandate districts.

Candidates from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and „A Just Russia“, as well as independent candidates, are leading in four districts each. The Liberal Democratic Party has a lead in two districts, and „Rodina“ – in one.

If the current picture remains the same, this would give „United Russia“ a significant majority in the 450-seat State Duma.

Turnout is 56.66%

Preliminary turnout is 56.66%.

Voting was held over three days – from September 18 to 20. Along with voting at polling stations, remote electronic voting was also used.

Exit polls showed different results

The first exit polls gave a lower result for „United Russia“.

According to the VTsIOM survey, the party received 49.4%, the Communist Party – 14.2%, the Liberal Democratic Party – 10.7%, „New People“ – 9.7%, and „A Just Russia – For the Truth“ – 6.6%.

As the official count progressed, the result of „United Russia“ increased significantly compared to preliminary estimates.

Medvedev: the result is an assessment of the party's work

Dmitry Medvedev, who headed the pre-election headquarters of “United Russia“, commented positively on the party's performance.

According to him, the result shows support for the political course of the ruling party and the work of its leadership.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin also commented on the first results and stated that the new parliament should continue the implementation of the program presented to the voters.

Lavrov expects criticism from the EU

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the European Union intends to declare that the elections in Russia did not meet European standards.

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Tolstoy, for his part, stated that Moscow does not make the legitimacy of the elections dependent on their recognition by Western countries.

Counting continues

The results indicated remain preliminary and will change as the remaining protocols are processed.

At the moment, „United Russia“ has 57.88%, the Communist Party – 13.81%, the Liberal Democratic Party – 8.67%, „New People“ – 7.84%, and „A Just Russia – For the Truth“ – 5.10%.

The final distribution of parliamentary seats will become clear after the completion of the counting of the party vote and the results of all single-mandate regions.

Sources: Reuters, Associated Press, Al Jazeera, Central Election Commission of Russia