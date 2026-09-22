Yotova heads the Bulgarian delegation to the UN, is already in New York

President Iliana Yotova heads the Bulgarian delegation to the general political debates within the framework of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The delegation includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova, Minister of Health Katya Ivkova, Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova and the Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the National Assembly Petar Vitanov.

Later in the day, Yotova will have a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. In the evening, she will attend a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the general policy debates of the session.

On September 23, Yotova is scheduled to participate in a high-level panel discussion "Reaffirming the Commitment to Peace: Using the Power We Have", hosted by Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

The president will then meet with her Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelen. At around 2:00 p.m., she will make a statement in the general policy debates.

Yotova said on the eve of the debates: "In a world full of conflicts, peace is possible, and I will declare it from the highest rostrum of the UN."

The president arrived in New York late after his plane was diverted to Boston due to a cable incident in New Jersey. This necessitated changes in the program of the head of state.

Sources: BTA