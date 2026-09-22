The visit of the Polish Defense Minister to the Pentagon has been postponed

The planned visit of the Polish Minister of Defense, Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamysz, to the Pentagon, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed at the request of the American side, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing the Polish Ministry of Defense.

The department indicated that the change was related to the “urgent request of the American side“ and the need “urgently take new measures to ensure the security of the Alliance countries“. The statement also said that a new date for the meeting is being specified.

According to the Polish Ministry, Kosyniak-Kamysz's deputies — Magdalena Sobkowiak and Pawel Zalewski — are still traveling to Washington. They will talk with American partners and prepare further cooperation agreements.

The visit was supposed to discuss the permanent US military contingent in Poland and the creation of a missile service center for the Patriot PAC-3 air defense systems.

The topic of a more permanent US military presence in Poland has been on the agenda for months. On June 3, 2026, Kosyniak-Kamysz proposed to the Pentagon that a new permanent US base be established on Polish territory.

On September 21, 2026, Poland's Deputy Minister of Defense Stanisław Wrześnik stated that the country plans to deploy a total of 15,000 US military personnel, including the contingent of a future base and rotational forces.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Ministry of Defense of Poland