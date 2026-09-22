Velislava Petrova: UN meeting sets the tone

The high-level meeting within the framework of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly “sets political guidelines“, said Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova in New York.

“This is not a place where specific decisions are made, but the tone is set here“, Petrova said in response to a question from BTA after participating in the discussion “Women's Leadership in an Era of Geopolitical Change“.

According to her, success would be for more heads of state and government to call for active diplomatic efforts and peace. She stressed that economies and societies need such efforts and that this is a topic around which everyone can unite.

Petrova also pointed out that multilateralism is being tested, but recalled that the UN has repeatedly proven its role.

“The high-level meeting within the session is a forum that can be attended by countries that are even now in a state of conflict“, said the minister. According to her, this can lead to dialogue, and dialogue is the first step towards a solution.

Sources: BTA