The debates at the 81st session of the UN begin

The general political debates within the framework of the 81st annual session of the General Assembly of the world organization are beginning at the UN headquarters in New York. The Bulgarian delegation is headed by President Iliana Yotova.

By tradition, the first to take the podium will be Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and the second to speak will be US President Donald Trump. The order of speeches is determined by protocol, which takes into account geographical balance and the level of representation.

The recommended length of speeches is up to 15 minutes. Iliana Yotova will make her speech tomorrow.

The beginning of the session also coincides with the process of selecting the next UN Secretary-General, who will succeed Antonio Guterres. The second five-year term he is entitled to expires at the end of this year.

Sources: BTA