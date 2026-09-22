Ballistic strikes on Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih

Russian forces launched ballistic missile strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of September 22, 2026, with explosions heard in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Pavlograd.

According to the head of the regional military administration, Alexander Gandzha, the attacks were aimed at industrial enterprises in the three cities. Fires broke out at the sites.

The head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Alexander Vilkul, confirmed the strike on the city and said: “The city is under attack with ballistic missiles. More launches are possible“.

According to him, the Russian forces also carried out additional strikes with cruise missiles on the same targets.

According to preliminary data from monitoring channels and the military, four ballistic missiles were fired at the Dnieper and Krivoy Rog, and at least three at Pavlograd.

At 1:58 a.m., the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the Russian Voronezh region. Shortly after, the military detected the movement of high-speed targets towards the Dnepropetrovsk region.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda, Ukrainian Air Force, Oleksandr Vilkul, Oleksandr Ganja