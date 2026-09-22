White House launches 24-hour Trump TV channel

The White House has launched a 24-hour channel on YouTube, "TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station," that broadcasts selected positive material about President Donald Trump, Reuters reported.

The new channel appears amid a sharp dispute between the administration and some American media outlets over access to presidential events. The White House previously restricted the presence of reporters from CNN, MS NOW and Politico, and Trump accused them of spreading “fake news“.

The three media outlets disputed the decision and stated in a joint position: “The government does not decide what the press reports or publishes“.

Reuters also points out that the five major television networks in the US have announced a boycott of events with Trump's participation in solidarity with the blocked reporters.

With this, the dispute over media access to the White House now extends not only to the accreditation and presence of journalists, but also to the way in which the administration presents its public appearances to the audience.

Sources: Reuters, White House, YouTube, CNN, MS NOW, Politico