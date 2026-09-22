Ukraine War: Kiev Offers Energy Truce, Zelensky Goes to Trump for Patriot

Ukraine will propose a mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure as one of the possible first steps toward de-escalation of the war with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky will discuss the initiative with US President Donald Trump in New York, while Kiev simultaneously pushes for additional US “Patriot“ systems over fears of a new Russian air campaign in the winter.

The energy truce is among the main topics being discussed before the meeting between the two presidents on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The idea envisions Russia ceasing strikes on Ukrainian energy and critical infrastructure, with Kiev responding with corresponding steps to de-escalate. However, Ukraine is unwilling to unilaterally end its attacks on Russian oil facilities, which it sees as an important tool for pressuring Moscow.

Trump has already expressed concern about the scale of the damage to Russia's oil refining industry and its impact on international fuel markets. According to a Reuters source, the US president has raised the issue of ending attacks on Russian refineries with Zelensky as part of a broader de-escalation scheme.

Moscow has not yet given a public signal that it is ready to end air strikes under such conditions.

Zelensky to ask for more Patriot

The second key topic of the meeting with Trump will be air defense. Zelensky intends to discuss the possibility of Ukraine receiving additional American Patriot systems and missiles for them.

The reason is Russia's increasing use of ballistic missiles and new jet attack drones. Jet versions of Russian drones of the “Shahed“ type are already creating serious problems for Ukrainian air defense. They can fly at an altitude of between 4 and 7 kilometers and at a much higher speed than older models.

According to data cited by the agency, Ukrainian forces manage to intercept about 60% of these jet drones – a significantly lower percentage compared to the effectiveness against their slower predecessors.

In September alone, Russia used about 2,100 such drones and 136 missiles against Ukraine, according to data compiled by Reuters.

Five killed in latest Russian strikes

The diplomatic activity in New York comes immediately after another massive Russian air attack on Ukraine. According to the AP, Russia has attacked at least four Ukrainian regions with missiles and drones. According to Ukrainian authorities, five people have died.

Four died in Dnipro, and a woman was killed in Sumy region. Five people were reported injured in Kiev.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia used more than 200 drones, as well as ballistic, cruise and anti-ship missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry, for its part, said the attacks were aimed at military-industrial complex enterprises, energy and transport facilities and port infrastructure. These claims by Moscow cannot be independently verified in full.

Ukraine strikes Russian refinery

In parallel, Ukraine continued its campaign against Russian oil infrastructure.

Ukrainian special forces said they had attacked the Kuibyshev oil refinery in the Samara region and that several drones had reached their targets, causing a large fire.

Russian Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev confirmed an attack on industrial sites in the region, without specifically naming the refinery.

One person was killed and four were injured in the attacks in the Samara region, the governor said. He said residential buildings and cars were also damaged.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that 297 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight over 14 Russian regions and annexed Crimea. This number is an official Russian statement and there is no independent confirmation of all the aircraft listed.

Paris supports a moratorium on strikes

France is also joining the efforts to limit the air war. President Emmanuel Macron announced after a conversation with Trump that the two had discussed the possibility of a moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure.

Macron also supports limiting attacks in the Black Sea. Paris will also provide additional funds to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses.

After a meeting with Zelensky, the French and Ukrainian sides discussed additional SAMP/T systems and missiles for them, as well as a package to help Ukraine through the winter. Thus, as of this afternoon, two parallel lines are emerging - a continued exchange of strikes on strategic and energy infrastructure and an attempt through the talks in New York to agree on at least a partial limitation of the air war.