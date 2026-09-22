Rubio, Kushner and Witkoff at the Trump - Zelensky meeting

Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff and Scott Bessent will participate in the meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in New York on September 22, reported European Truth, citing Radio Liberty correspondent Alex Raufoglou.

The meeting is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. local time within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

Raufoglou wrote in X: “As sources tell me, today's meeting between Trump and Zelensky, in addition to themselves, will be attended by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, as well as Secretary Rubio and Bessent“.

Zelensky and Trump on the topic of war

Zelensky said that he plans to discuss with Trump proposals for de-escalating the war.

Upon his arrival in New York, Trump called on Vladimir Putin to end the the war against Ukraine.

Sources: European Truth, Radio Liberty