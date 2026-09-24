Ballistic missiles hit Kiev and Odessa, causing destruction, fires and casualties

A new Russian air attack was carried out against Ukraine on the night of September 24. Kiev was again attacked with ballistic missiles, and in Odessa, medical and educational facilities and residential buildings were hit.

Several waves of explosions were recorded in the Ukrainian capital. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a threat from ballistic missiles, including missiles aimed at Kiev and the Kiev region. The authorities called on the population to stay in shelters.

In the night attack on Kiev, two people were killed and six were injured, with some of the injured hospitalized. Two of the injured were in serious condition.

Destruction and fires in Kiev

Debris from missiles fell in several places in the capital.

In the Dnipro district, a building on the territory of a private estate was partially destroyed. Initially, there was information that people could be under the debris.

In the Podolsk district, debris fell on a parking lot near a medical facility, where cars caught fire. The windows and part of the facade of a maternity hospital, as well as a clinical diagnostic center, were damaged. One of the dead was in the parking lot near the medical facility.

There are also reports of falling debris in the Solomensky and Darnytsky districts. The night attack was carried out in several waves, with new warnings of ballistic missiles following the first explosions.

Zelensky: the strike was carried out during talks with US congressmen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian ballistic strike on Kiev was carried out precisely while he was talking with US congressmen about new sanctions against Russia.

According to him, the talks were related to the so-called “Graham Act“ and the need for additional pressure on Moscow.

Zelensky said that Ukraine needs more means to intercept ballistic missiles and additional sanctions against Russia and companies and countries that support the Russian economy. These are his assessments and calls made after the attack.

Odessa also attacked

At night, strikes were also carried out on Odessa.

According to local authorities, medical and educational institutions, as well as residential buildings, were damaged. Operational headquarters have been set up in the city to provide assistance to affected residents.

The Ukrainian Air Force also reported threats from drones and missiles to Odessa and the region.

The attack on Odessa comes after a series of strikes in the region in recent days, including against infrastructure related to port activities.

Kiev experienced almost continuous attacks on September 23

The nighttime strike followed a difficult day for the Ukrainian capital.

On September 23, Kiev was attacked repeatedly with drones. By the end of the day, local authorities reported two dead and 45 injured.

18 of the injured were hospitalized, two of whom were in serious condition.

According to the Ukrainian prosecutor's office, the strikes damaged a gas station, a business center, an office building, a pharmaceutical company, a former market, and buildings near the central station. Fires broke out in several places. Repeated strikes on previously affected sites are also reported.

Communication sites were also hit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that the attacks on September 23 affected large data processing centers.

According to him, this is a civilian infrastructure that provides access to information and warnings of missile and drone attacks. Sybiga claims that sites related to educational infrastructure were also hit, including a building of a Kiev college while students were there.

These claims are from the Ukrainian Foreign Minister and have not been independently confirmed by the Russian side.

Heavy strikes also in Donetsk region

Among the hardest-hit places on September 23 was Aleksandrovka in Donetsk region.

According to local Ukrainian authorities, five people were killed and six were injured in an air strike. At the time of the announcement, rescue teams were searching for seven more people under the rubble, including two children.

According to the regional administration, 12 multi-storey and 42 private residential buildings were damaged, as well as an administrative building, a kindergarten, a shop and cars.

The attacks continue amid diplomatic talks

The new series of attacks comes at a time when the Ukrainian president is in New York for the UN General Assembly and is holding meetings with American and European representatives.

Just a day earlier, Zelensky said that the Ukrainian intelligence has information about the preparation of a new large-scale Russian attack on the country.

At the same time, Kiev and its Western partners are discussing options for limiting attacks on energy infrastructure and continuing diplomatic efforts to end the war.

As of the morning of September 24, Ukrainian authorities are continuing to assess the damage from the latest night attack. Data on casualties and destruction may be updated in the coming hours.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda, Reuters