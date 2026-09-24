UN Today: Netanyahu and EU Leaders Take to the Stage in New York

New York is once again the center of world diplomacy. Today, September 24, the general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly continues, and new key statements by heads of state and government are expected in the hall.

The annual general debate continues until September 26, after which there will be another session on September 28. This year, it is held under the motto “Rebuilding Trust, Managing Transformation: A UN That Works for All“.

Today is particularly important because of the participation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, European Council President Antonio Costa and other European leaders.

Netanyahu in the spotlight

One of the most anticipated speeches today is that of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He is due to appear on the podium in New York against the backdrop of an extremely tense international situation surrounding the war in Gaza, relations with Iran and international pressure on Israel.

The Israeli Prime Minister has previously stated that he intends to defend the actions of Israel and Israeli soldiers and hinted that his speech will contain “surprises“.

Special The atmosphere in the hall is also of interest.

In 2025, when Netanyahu appeared, a number of delegations left the hall. At this point, however, the footage that is being circulated on social media again as evidence of such a boycott is from last year's session, not today's meeting.

This year, the Israeli delegation has already demonstrated its position by leaving the hall during the speech of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Antonio Costa to speak on behalf of the EU

A speech by European Council President Antonio Costa is also expected today.

According to the preliminary program, he is to address the General Assembly at around 2:15 p.m. local time in New York.

The European message is expected to emphasize the war in Ukraine, the need for a diplomatic solution and respect for international law.

In his recent statements in New York, Costa called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and for guarantees for the security of country.

He also spoke about the situation in the Middle East, including the need for a political solution to the conflicts and free navigation in strategic sea routes.

Europe between Ukraine and the Middle East

For European countries, today's debate is also important because of the need to formulate a common position on two parallel crises.

In Ukraine, the EU continues to insist on a cessation of hostilities and a diplomatic process that takes into account Ukrainian sovereignty and security.

In the Middle East, European representatives are trying to maintain diplomatic channels both with regard to Iran and the war in Gaza.

Kaia Kallas has already held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New York. Among the topics discussed was the need for a diplomatic solution and the restoration of free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Greece is also among the important participants

Today's program also includes a speech by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

For Athens, the main regional topics are related to security in the Eastern Mediterranean, migration, energy, and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The Greek position will also be followed with interest because of the country's role as a member of NATO and the EU and an immediate neighbor of Middle Eastern countries.

What remains of yesterday's speeches

Today comes after some of the most important speeches since the beginning of the general debate.

On September 23, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the General Assembly. He defended Tehran's position and said that Iran would not bow to military pressure, while at the same time leaving open the possibility of diplomatic talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke in New York, and the war in Ukraine remained among the main topics of the meetings.

Representatives of European countries used the forum to push for diplomatic solutions to both Ukraine and the crises in the Middle East.

And a separate meeting on maritime security

In addition to the general debate today, a high-level meeting dedicated to the threats from rising sea levels is also scheduled at UN headquarters.

It will be held from 10:00 to 13:00 and from 15:00 to 18:00 local time. The aim is to discuss international measures against the consequences of rising sea levels.

A Day of Diplomatic Clashes

But it is the general debate that will be the main stage today.

Representatives of countries with deep disagreements on almost every key international issue – from the war in Ukraine and the future of Gaza to Iran, international security and the role of the UN itself – will meet in the same room.

September 24 could prove to be one of the most politically charged days of this year’s General Assembly session.

Sources: UN, UN General Assembly, UN Web TV