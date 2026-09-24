Zelensky warns Russia of painful winter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russia that Kiev will retaliate with strikes if an agreement to end attacks on energy infrastructure is not reached before winter. The statement came in New York, where he is participating in the UN General Assembly during the annual meeting of world leaders.

“Ukrainians understand that this winter can be very harsh for us. But in response we will have no choice but to make the winter painful for Russia as well“, Zelensky said, quoted by Reuters. His message came amid renewed Russian strikes and heightened concerns that Moscow will once again target Ukraine's electricity and heating systems.

Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered a series of important messages in New York in recent hours, highlighting the possibility of a limited ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

On September 23, the Ukrainian president addressed the UN General Assembly during the general debate of the 81st session. In his speech, he said that Kiev was ready to take reciprocal steps if Moscow stopped attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Zelensky warned that if an agreement is not reached before winter, Ukraine will respond to Russian attacks.

„Ukrainians understand that this winter could be very difficult. "But for our response, we have no choice but to make it painful for Russia as well," he told the General Assembly.

Proposal for an energy truce

The energy issue was also among the main focuses after Zelensky's meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The Ukrainian leader said that Kiev and Washington want the war to end before winter. According to Zelensky, the two discussed specific steps for de-escalation that could pave the way for diplomacy.

Zelensky specified that Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russian energy facilities if Russia stops attacks on the Ukrainian electricity system, heating, water supply and other critical infrastructure.

He presented the proposal as a reciprocal measure, not as a unilateral cessation of Ukrainian attacks.

The Black Sea is also part of the proposal

Zelensky's other important emphasis is related to shipping in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian president said that Kiev is ready to ensure the safe movement of commercial ships and food security if Russia takes appropriate steps for de-escalation.

Zelensky pointed to Turkey and other countries as possible participants in efforts to restore safe shipping.

By Thus, Kiev sets out two specific areas for possible limited agreements - energy and the Black Sea.

Zelensky calls for continued economic pressure

In his speech to the General Assembly, the Ukrainian president called on the international community to continue to limit Russia's revenues and its access to resources for waging war.

He urged countries to continue to exert economic pressure on Moscow and limit the possibilities for financing Russian military actions.

Zelensky put the topic in the context of the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Talks with Trump

The meeting between Zelensky and Trump in New York was one of the key diplomatic meetings surrounding the General Assembly.

According to the Ukrainian president, the conversation was positive and productive. The two discussed ending the war, air defense, and possible steps for de-escalation.

Zelensky said that both Washington and Kiev want the war to end before winter.

However, the Ukrainian president stressed that there is no agreement for Kiev to unilaterally stop attacks on Russian oil and energy infrastructure.

Meeting with Erdogan

In New York, Zelensky also spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Among the main topics were security in the Black Sea and the restoration of safe shipping.

The Ukrainian president said that Turkey continues to play an important role in diplomatic efforts surrounding the war and in talks about the security of sea routes.

Message to Moscow

Zelensky's main signal over the past 24 hours may be summarized in several directions: Kiev declares readiness for a limited ceasefire, but expects corresponding actions from Moscow.

This applies to both attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping in the Black Sea.

At the same time, Zelensky insists that international pressure on Russia continue and called on countries to limit Russian revenues related to financing the war.

No agreement has been announced between Moscow and Kiev on these proposals yet. Russia has not publicly agreed to a specific energy truce or the proposed framework for the Black Sea.

Diplomacy remains open

Against the backdrop of the ongoing fighting, Zelensky presents energy and the Black Sea as possible first areas in which a partial de-escalation could be achieved.

The proposals were made at a time when the leaders of dozens of countries are gathering in New York and diplomatic contacts around the war are particularly active.

The next key question is whether Moscow will respond positively to any of the specific initiatives.

As of the last few hours, Kiev's position is that it is ready for mirror steps, but expects a corresponding signal from Russia.

Sources: Reuters