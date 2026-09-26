Five killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

Five people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon in a single day, the country's Public Health Ministry said. Civilians were injured in several border towns.

With the latest casualties, the total number of deaths since the start of the military escalation on March 2 has reached 4,386, and the number of wounded is 12,413. “The total number of civilians killed since the start of the military escalation on March 2 has risen to 4,386, and the number of wounded has reached 12,413“, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli aircraft attacked Kfar Tibnit and Nabatiya al-Fawqa. Artillery shelled the area around Zawtar al-Sharqiya, which is linked to the presence of the Shiite organization Hezbollah. The ministry said phosphorus shells were used. This claim has not been independently confirmed.

Also bombed in the border areas were Hadata, Haris, Kantara and al-Mansouri. There were civilian casualties there. For the strikes on Kfar Tibnit and Nabatiya al-Fawqa, local authorities did not provide additional data on damage and casualties.

The Israeli army did not provide details of the specific strikes in the available reports. Tensions in southern Lebanon continue despite agreements to limit military action, and settlements along the border remain the main area of clashes and destruction.

Sources: L’Orient Today, Al Quds