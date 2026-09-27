Lufthansa plane makes emergency landing in Manchester

A “Lufthansa“ plane, operating a flight from Frankfurt to Toronto, was diverted to Manchester due to an unusual smell in the cabin. There were 371 passengers on board the “Boeing 747-400“.

An emergency situation was declared during the flight to ensure priority landing permission. After landing, the fire department carried out a preventive check, as the plane landed with an increased weight due to the fuel on board.

The passengers disembarked the plane in the usual way. The machine was left for inspection, and the passengers were accommodated in hotels. They are expected to continue their journey to Toronto on Sunday on a replacement flight.

“We apologize to our guests for the situation and for the interruption of their journey. The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority,“ a Lufthansa spokesperson said.

Sources: BTA, DPA