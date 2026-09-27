Pope Leo XIV prays for wise rulers of France

Pope Leo XIV prayed for “wise and generous rulers“ of France during his visit to the shrine of Lourdes. In the Grotto of Massabielle, the spiritual heart of the pilgrimage complex, he entrusted the country to the protection of the Virgin Mary.

“We pray for rulers who are ready for self-sacrifice, capable of meeting challenges and willing to serve the common good,“ the pope said in his prayer. His message comes as preparations for the next presidential elections in France, which will be held in the spring of 2027.

Warm welcome in Lourdes

Leo XIV's visit to Lourdes was part of the second day of his apostolic visit to France. The pope was greeted with interest at the inauguration of a bridge bearing his name, as well as upon entering the sanctuary.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of thousands of believers gathered in Paris for the pope's great mass. Some 700,000 people have registered to participate in the afternoon service at the Place de la Concorde.

Lourdes is located at the foot of the Pyrenees and is among the most famous places of pilgrimage in the Catholic Church. According to tradition, in 1858, the Virgin Mary appeared there to 14-year-old Bernadette Soubirous, the daughter of a poor miller.

About 3 million pilgrims per year

About 3 million people arrive in Lourdes every year. The sanctuary covers an area of 55 hectares and includes 25 chapels and churches.

Three basilicas have been built around the Massabielle Grotto. The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception dates back to 1871, the Basilica of the “Most Holy Mother of the Rosary“ dates back to 1901, and the Basilica of “Saint Pius X“ was built in 1958.

The next stop on the Pope's tour is Metz, near the Franco-German border. There Leo XIV is expected to deliver a speech dedicated to Europe.

Sources: BTA