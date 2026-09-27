Three days: Seven Palestinians killed in Gaza attacks

At least seven Palestinians have been killed and 38 injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip over a three-day period, Gaza's health ministry said. The figures cover two consecutive reporting periods - 48 hours and the following 24 hours.

Four deaths and 17 injuries were recorded in the first period. Three more people were killed and 21 injured in the following 24 hours. The health ministry said some of the victims were trapped under rubble and on roads as rescue and medical teams were unable to reach all areas.

The son of a health official was among the dead

One of the attacks took place near the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza. It killed 28-year-old Bashir al-Bursh, the son of the director-general of the Gaza health ministry, Munir al-Bursh. Reuters reported that Israeli air strikes killed at least three Palestinians on Saturday.

The Israeli army said it had killed several militants, including Bashir al-Bursh. His family and medical officials confirmed his death. As his body was being taken to hospital, Munir al-Bursh said:

“I was with him in the tent and he said to me: Dad, they will hit us both. I said: Okay, we will go to heaven together.“

Munir al-Bursh also lost his daughter in an airstrike in December 2023, in which he himself was injured, Reuters reported.

The number of casualties continues to rise

According to the latest report from the Health Ministry, 1,393 Palestinians have been killed and 4,822 injured in Gaza since the ceasefire began on October 11, 2025. The total number of deaths since the start of the war on October 7, 2023 is 73,910, and the wounded are 174,935.

Since the ceasefire began, 831 bodies have been pulled from the rubble. The ministry said the number could rise as rescue teams continue to be unable to access some of the affected areas.

Sources: Reuters, Antiwar