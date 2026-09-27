NYCHA worker dies after being crushed by tree in New York

A NYCHA worker died in Brooklyn after a tree fell on him during a severe storm. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 700 Euclid Avenue in East New York.

Police say the 56-year-old man was walking across a parking lot when the tree struck him. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

NYCHA confirmed that the deceased was an employee of the administration. “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and extend our sincere condolences to his family and the NYCHA community“, the agency said in a statement.

Hundreds of reports of fallen trees

The incident occurred at a time when a nor’ister hit New York with rain and strong gusts of wind. By 6:00 p.m., the city's Parks Department had received more than 350 reports of fallen trees. They said some of the reports may refer to the same incidents.

Despite the coincidence in time, authorities have not yet confirmed that the storm caused the tree that hit the employee to fall. Police are continuing their investigation.

City Parks crews worked 12-hour shifts to deal with the damage from the severe weather, CBS New York reported. Other downed trees, blocked roads and power outages were also reported in the area.

Sources: ABC 7 New York