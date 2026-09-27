Drones hit Kiliya: port and civilian facilities damaged

Russian occupation forces have attacked the city of Kiliya in the Odessa region with strike drones. Port and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, the Izmail regional administration reported.

According to preliminary data, no injuries were reported. The fire that broke out at the site of the attack has been extinguished.

Attacks on infrastructure in the Odessa region

The attack on Kiliya is another in a series of strikes on facilities in the Odessa region. On the night of September 22, a Russian attack in Chernomorsk damaged a World Health Organization humanitarian warehouse. Medical supplies were stored in temperature-controlled rooms.

On September 23, a commercial cargo ship flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda carrying vegetable oil was attacked. The attack caused a fire on board, killing the ship's 63-year-old Ukrainian captain.

This week, Russian forces also carried out two strikes on warehouse complexes in the Odessa region. Medicines, food products, and industrial goods were stored there, and the attacks caused large-scale fires.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda