Israel strikes mountainous areas in southern Lebanon

Israeli aircraft have struck mountainous areas in southern Lebanon, the portal “Janubia“ reported. The attacks were aimed at the heights of Jebel ar-Rafi, Reyhan and Sejud.

According to “Janubia“, the intensive airstrikes targeted underground shelters, command posts and warehouses associated with the Shiite organization “Hezbollah“. There are currently no confirmed reports of casualties or injuries.

The Lebanese National News Agency also reported attacks on the same areas. It named Jebel al-Rafi, the vicinity of Sajud and the heights of Mount Reyhan as affected by the airstrike.

Israel: Operations Target Hezbollah Infrastructure

The Israeli army has not released any confirmation of all the specific targets mentioned in the Janubiya report. However, in statements, the military has said it is targeting Hezbollah command centers, weapons depots and underground infrastructure. in southern Lebanon.

„Israeli forces will continue to operate in the security zone in southern Lebanon to eliminate threats and destroy terrorist infrastructure“, the Israeli army said.

Israeli authorities say the operations are related to preventing attacks on Israeli soldiers and settlements in the north of the country. The Lebanese army, in turn, accuses Israel of continuing to violate existing agreements and Lebanese sovereignty.

The latest strikes are another escalation in the area of the southern Lebanese mountains, where Israel claims that „Hezbollah“ maintains military infrastructure. Further details on the damage and possible casualties are expected from the Lebanese authorities.

Sources: Janoubia, Lebanese National News Agency, Al Jazeera