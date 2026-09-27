Four killed in helicopter crash in Canada

Four people have died in a helicopter crash near Sainte-Brigide-d’Iberville in the Canadian province of Quebec, CBC News reported. The incident occurred outside Montreal, and police confirmed that there were no survivors among those on board.

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released. The exact model of the helicopter has not been reported, as well as whether there were only crew or passengers on board.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The area of the accident has been cordoned off, and the circumstances surrounding the flight and the crash of the machine are being clarified.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information is expected from police and Canadian aviation authorities, who need to establish the flight history and possible causes of the crash.

Sources: CBC News