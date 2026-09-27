Drone sets warehouse on fire in Solomensky district of Kiev

A Russian drone hit a warehouse building in the Solomensky district of Kiev, after which a fire broke out. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko announced.

“A UAV hit a warehouse building in the Solomensky district. The fire is raging. Emergency services are on the scene“, Klitschko wrote.

According to the initial report, no data on deaths or injuries, nor on the area of the fire and the extent of the damage were released. It was also not specified whether the building was partially or completely destroyed. Information about the consequences of the attack is expected to be supplemented after the completion of the work of firefighters and rescue teams.

Hits and debris were recorded in three districts

The fire in the warehouse is part of an attack on Kiev, in which drone hits or debris fell in three districts of the capital on Saturday evening. Details about all the affected sites and the number of drones used have not been released at this time.

The last serious attack on Kiev was on September 25. Then, according to data cited by “Ukrainska Pravda“, seven people were killed and 59 were injured. A drone hit an office building in the Solomensky district, and a residential building was hit in the Pechersky district.

After the warehouse fire, authorities must specify the number of victims, the extent of the destruction, and whether neighboring buildings were damaged. So far, only the hit in the warehouse building and the subsequent ignition have been confirmed.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda